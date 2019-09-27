Injured Eagles bringing back CB Orlando Scandrick

An injury-riddled Eagles secondary is welcoming back a familiar face.

Philadelphia is re-signing veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday. The team later made the news official.

Scandrick spent the summer with the organization, signing a one-year deal in late July before his pre-season release in late August. The 32-year-old played seven games with the Chiefs in 2018 after spending 10 seasons with the Cowboys.

The vet will immediately bolster an Eagles defensive backfield set back by myriad injuries. Starting corner Ronald Darby missed Thursday's win over Green Bay with a hamstring injury, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) both left the proceedings in medias res. Philly sealed the victory with special-teamer Craig James playing significant snaps at corner; before Thursday night, James had logged just one career defensive snap. Not to mention, Cre'von LeBlanc is on injured reserve and Jalen Mills is on PUP.

Philadelphia's next contest comes in nine days against the winless Jets. Scandrick should be up to speed by then, and the Eagles will hopefully be back to full health.