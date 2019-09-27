Roundup: Buccaneers LB Devin White (knee) out again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White (knee) has been ruled out for his team's game Sunday against the Rams.

It will be the second straight game missed by the rookie first-round selection.

Fellow rookie Jamel Dean (ankle) will also be missing against the Rams as the rookie cornerback is likewise missing his second consecutive week of action.

Here are other news items we're following on Friday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons will have running back Ito Smith (concussion) and punter Matt Bosher (groin) will be playing on Sunday, coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday. However, running back Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee) is out, Quinn said. The coach added that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's toe injury isn't something that should limit him.

2. New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer has cleared concussion protocol, the team announced. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) are out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

3. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was evaluated on Monday night and diagnosed with a neck injury and concussion, the team announced Friday. Doctors determined he was safe to travel with the team and then undergo more testing.

4. Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) is out for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Ravens. Cleveland also has myriad players who are questionable: safety Morgan Burnett (quad), receiver Rashad Higgins (knee), offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring).

5. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder), pass rusher Bruce Irvin (hamstring), pass rusher Marquis Haynes (elbow) and cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) are questionable to play on Sunday. Quarterback Cam Newton (foot) and guard Trai Turner (ankle) are each out.

6. The Minnesota Vikings will have standout linebacker Anthony Barr (groin) back in action Sunday for an important matchup versus the Bears. However, guard Josh Kline (concussion) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (wrist/hamstring) are out, while cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) is questionable.

7. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster from the practice squad.

8. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (knee) will play on Sunday, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. Offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee) is out.

9. Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) should be good to go on Sunday, according to team owner Jerry Jones, who told 105.3 The Fan, "I feel very good about that. ... As far as anything we're seeing relative to his ability to push off, his ability to do anything, I think we're in good shape."