Barnett won't be suspended for hit on Jamaal Williams

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett wasn't ejected for a devastating hit that injured Packers running back Jamaal Williams Thursday night in the victory over the Green Bay Packers. Neither will he miss next week's tilt.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Barnett won't be suspended for the hit, per a source informed of the situation.

Barnett's hit will be reviewed under standard disciplinary process for possible fine. Pelissero added.

The pass rusher should probably expect to receive FedEx envelope with a fine for drilling Williams in the head after several teammates already had the running back stood up. Barnett was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Per Pelissero, there will also be no suspension for Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo (repeat offender) for the helmet hit that inadvertently injured teammate Avonte Maddox late in the game.