DeMarcus Lawrence: Cowboys will silence Saints fans

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-0, atop the NFC East after beating the New York Giants, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.

Cowboys players have heard the chatter that those opponents are a combined 1-8 to start the season. With Sunday night's visit to New Orleans on tap, Dallas plans to have a better idea of how good they can be in 2019.

Not facing Drew Brees will take some shine off the game, but Sean Payton still patrols the sideline, Alvin Kamara is an alien inhabiting our planet, and the Saints offer one of the most raucous crowds in the NFL.

Pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence believes the Cowboys can silence those fans and any lingering critics.

"Go to New Orleans and hear the whole crowd talk about some 'Who Dat' or whatever," Lawrence said, via the Dallas Morning News. "It's a great opportunity to show them 'We Dat.'"

The Cowboys are one of six 3-0 teams entering Sunday (after Green Bay's loss Thursday night). Jerry Jones' squad has blasted off to start the season, ranking second in the NFL with a +53 point differential, and a +436 yard differential. The Cowboys offense ranks first in the NFC points per game (32.3), first in total yards per game (481.3), first in third-down percent (58.1), tied for first in sacks (2), and tied for first in big plays (31). Meanwhile, the defense ranks fourth in the NFL in points per game allowed (14.7), second in opponent's third-down percentage (20.0), and tied for seventh in big plays allowed.

Lawrence isn't worried about where his team ranks in the NFL hierarchy in September.

"To be honest, bro, I don't know who is 3-0," Lawrence said. "I don't know who is winning. I don't know none of that. All I know is we've got a job to do and damn, well, we're going to do our job.

"Period."

His job come Sunday night is to slow Alvin Kamara, who showed last week that he can carry the Saints' offense on his back. Do that, and maybe "Who Dat Nation" will be quieted.