NFL UK Thomas Cook Ticket Update

Since yesterday's statement regarding Thomas Cook tickets for the NFL London Games, we have been contacted by many people who purchased tickets via that channel. Everyone whose Thomas Cook ticket purchase can be verified by us will have the right to re-purchase tickets for the London Games.

Those people will be contacted by Ticketmaster representatives, with initial priority being given to those who purchased for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6. Please note that for Wembley games a Ticketmaster representative will be in touch after the deadline to submit requests to re-purchase Wembley tickets ( 11.59 p.m. on Friday, October 4).

If you have purchased London Game tickets via Thomas Cook and not yet contacted us you should do so via the game-specific email addresses below. Customers must submit the email booking confirmation they received from Thomas Cook, along with the following information:

Full name (lead booker only)

Email address

Contact telephone number

Thomas Cook booking reference

Volume of tickets purchased

Price band of tickets purchased

October 6 : Chicago Bears vs Oakland Raiders, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - TCRaiders@nfl.com

October 13 : Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - TCBuccaneers@nfl.com

October 27 : Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams, Wembley Stadium - TCRams@nfl.com

November 3 : Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium - TCJaguars@nfl.com

Emails containing the required information must be sent by 11.59 p.m. on Friday, September 27 for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium games, and by 11.59 p.m. on Friday, October 4 for the Wembley Stadium games. NFL UK will be unable to process any emails submitted after the deadlines.

For those unaffected by Thomas Cook and wishing to purchase tickets for the games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6 and 13, a limited number of returns will continue to be added for sale via Ticketmaster. You should check availability via www.ticketmaster.co.uk/nfl.