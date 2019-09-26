Packers' Williams, Eagles' Maddox carted off on 'TNF'

Packers running back Jamaal Williams suffered possible head and neck injuries and was taken off on a stretcher in the first quarter of Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Eagles.

On Green Bay's first play from scrimmage, Williams was stood up behind the line of scrimmage by a pack of Philadelphia defenders when Derek Barnett delivered a helmet-to-helmet that appeared to come after the whistle had been blown.

The team soon announced Williams was being evaluated for head and neck injuries but had feeling and movement in all of his extremities. With Williams down, the Packers had just two active running backs available -- Aaron Jones and fullback Danny Vitale. Dexter Williams was a healthy scratch.

Barnett was called for unnecessary roughness but was not ejected.

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was also taken off on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter following a collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo. The team announced Maddox had movement in all extremities and was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.