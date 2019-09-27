Week 4 bold predictions: Bills D stifles Tom Brady; Kyler Murray shreds Seattle

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 4:



Maurice Jones-Drew

+ Follow On Twitter Kyler Murray absolutely shreds Seahawks to log first NFL win Kyler Murray has shown flashes in his first three regular-season outings, but hasn't put an entire game together. That changes against Seattle. The No. 1 overall pick executes the Air Raid offense in ways we haven't seen and throws for a career-high 450 yards to give Arizona its first victory of the season.