Week 4 bold predictions: Bills D stifles Tom Brady; Kyler Murray shreds Seattle

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 4:
Bills defense makes Tom Brady look humanBy now, y'all know I'm a huge Bills backer in 2019. And there's no better time to hit on back-to-back bold predictions than this weekend, when the New England Patriots head to Buffalo. Sean McDermott's stifling defense forces Tom Brady to do two things he hasn't done this season: 1) throw a pick; 2) NOT throw a touchdown pass.
Bears sack Kirk Cousins EIGHT timesChicago's defense has 11 sacks -- led by Khalil Mack with three -- heading into Week 4's bout with the Vikings, who have tallied 10 sacks of their own this season. Chuck Pagano's pass rush makes a statement Sunday by sacking an already-struggling Kirk Cousins eight times.
Kyler Murray absolutely shreds Seahawks to log first NFL winKyler Murray has shown flashes in his first three regular-season outings, but hasn't put an entire game together. That changes against Seattle. The No. 1 overall pick executes the Air Raid offense in ways we haven't seen and throws for a career-high 450 yards to give Arizona its first victory of the season.
Red-hot Dak Prescott isn't the best quarterback in Cowboys-SaintsTeddy Bridgewater battling back from a major knee injury (that feels like an understatement) to start for the Saints in place of an injured Drew Brees is the story of the season so far. He played well, not exceptional, in last week's win at Seattle by not making any mistakes and letting Alvin Kamara lead the charge. In this weekend's star-studded matchup with the 3-0 Dallas Cowboys, Teddy steals the show by outdueling Dak Prescott. The fairy tale continues!
Mitch Trubisky dices up the Vikings' stout defense in a big NFC North showdownMitch Trubisky hasn't enjoyed a really big game since Week 10 of last season, when he racked up 355 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Detroit. The Bears quarterback throws all over the field to hit the 350-yard mark again in a big matchup against division-rival Minnesota, which ranks 11th in passing defense. And I'll do you one better: He throws three touchdown passes for the second week in a row.