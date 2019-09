Week 4 bold predictions: Bills D stifles Tom Brady; Kyler Murray shreds Seattle

Mitch Trubisky dices up the Vikings' stout defense in a big NFC North showdown

Mitch Trubisky hasn't enjoyed abig game since Week 10 of last season, when he racked up 355 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Detroit . The Bears quarterback throws all over the field to hit the 350-yard mark again in a big matchup against division-rival Minnesota, which ranks 11th in passing defense. And I'll do you one better: He throws three touchdown passes for the second week in a row.