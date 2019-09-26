What happens if Tony Romo makes the Safeway Open cut?

CBS Sports' top color analyst might take a football Sunday off to hit the links.

Tony Romo could miss Sunday's Vikings-Bears broadcast if he makes the cut at the PGA Tour's Safeway Open, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The current leader is Adam Scott at -7 under. Romo, who received a sponsor's exemption to play at the Silverado Resort as an amateur, is currently even par through 15 holes. You can check the event's leaderboard here.

2 birdies.

1 bogey.

6 pars.@TonyRomo just carded the first sub-par score for nine holes in his PGA TOUR career at the @SafewayOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/uManI8iRJF â PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2019

Boomer Esiason would fill in for Romo on Sunday's 4:25PM ET kickoff at Soldier Field, according to the Tribune. If Romo misses the cut, he'd fly directly from Napa, Calif. to Chicago for game preparation.

The former Cowboys quarterback missed the cut in his last three PGA tour appearances by a combined 40 strokes.

No one -- not even a master predictor like Romo -- could've seen this coming. And yet here we all are.