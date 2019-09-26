Packers' Za'Darius Smith expected to play vs. Eagles

The Green Bay Packers should have pass rusher Za'Darius Smith on the field Thursday night versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Smith is expected to play tonight, per a source informed of the situation. The free-agent addition was listed as questionable with a knee injury and was limited in practices this week.

The news is great for a Packers defense that has been a smothering force through three games this season.

Taking advantage of suffocating coverage by the Green Bay secondary forcing QBs to hold the ball, Smith has been a force for the Packers' revamped pass-rush. Through three games Smith has compiled three sacks, 14 hurries and 19 disruptions. His ability to rush from the edge or move to the interior gives the Packers flexibility along the line.

The Packers previously ruled out defensive end Montravius Adams (shoulder) and linebacker Oren Burks (chest). Wide receiver Jake Kumerow (shoulder) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) are both questionable. A full list of inactives for "Thursday Night Football" will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.