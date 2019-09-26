Injuries: Bills' Devin Singletary (hamstring) at practice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is on the mend.

The rookie returned to practice Thursday, per the team's official website. It's the first time Singletary has been at practice since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Singletary impressed in his first two games in limited action, ripping off chunk runs. He averaged 12.7 yards per carry on 10 totes for 127 yards and a touchdown, adding five receptions for 28 yards. He missed last week's win over Cincinnati due to the hamstring injury.

The Bills could remain cautious with their rookie running back this week against the New England Patriots top-ranked defense, which has allowed 36.7 yards rushing per game and just 2.3 yards per carry.

Even if Singletary is able to play, we'd expect Frank Gore to get the bulk of the snaps with T.J. Yeldon playing a minor role in passing situations. Singletary's availability this week likely depends on how his hamstring injury responds after getting in some work Thursday. If he's able to go, it could add a dimension to the Bills offense that needs all the weapons it can get versus the Pats.

Other are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper is suited up for practice. Coach Jason Garrett said the receiver would be limited today after an MRI on his ankle came back negative. Offensive gaurd Zack Martin did not practice. He's been limited at times to help him manage a back injury, but this is the first time he has missed a regular season practice, according to the team.

2. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) probably won't practice Thursday. Hicks could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt versus the Minnesota Vikings. Wideout Taylor Gabriel remains in concussion protocol.

3. The Cincinatti Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on the Reserve/Injured list and signed cornerback Torry McTyer off of the Chiefs' practice squad.

4. Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum is back at practice after missing Wednesdayâs walk-through with a foot injury.

5. Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (shoulder) is expected to be healthy enough to play tonight vs. the Packers, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. He missed last week and is questionable today.