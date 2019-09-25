Week 4 Fantasy Trade Calls: Here come bye weeks

Week 4 has arrived and with it comes the first slate of byes. Only the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers will sit out this week, and while the former features only a handful of fantasy-relevant players, the latter will present issues for countless fantasy rosters. Fantasy managers will have to navigate the absence of idle players in addition to the usual string of injuries and matchup considerations.

But the bye weeks also offer opportunity. Owners in need of a bye week replacement might trade away a better player in order to fill a void. Look to take advantage of those situations if one presents itself in your league.

Trade for:

Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants: The Daniel Jones era has arrived, and not a moment too soon for Giants fans. While the apparent end of the Eli Manning era might leave the team's supporters with some nostalgic feelings, the changing of the guard looks good for the team's skill-position players thus far. Evan Engram, probably the most talented member of New York's receiving corps, converted his eight targets from Jones into 113 yards and a touchdown. That target share should increase this week against a pedestrian Washington defense.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins: Washington's season has already gone down the tubes after an 0-3 start. Head coach Jay Gruden almost certainly can't save his job and has already fielded questions regarding when he intends to bench starting quarterback Case Keenum. Despite it all, rookie wideout Terry McLaurin has been a revelation, leading all rookies in catches (16) and touchdown receptions (three) and ranking second in receiving yards (257). He might actually see his productivity increase if/when Washington finally benches Keenum for first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, McLaurin's quarterback at Ohio State.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Less than a year removed from a torn ACL, Cooper Kupp looks none the worse for wear. Through three weeks, he leads the Rams in targets (31), receptions (23), receiving yards (268) and touchdowns (two), clearly establishing himself as quarterback Jared Goff's favorite weapon in the passing game. That alone would make him a worthwhile trade target, and an enticing matchup with the Bengals defense further sweetens the deal.

Trade away:

Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings' commitment to the running game hasn't wavered much since attempting just 10 passes in Week 1. Fellow wideout Adam Thielen has seen enough work to maintain his must-start status, but the same has not held for Stefon Diggs. Minnesota just doesn't pass enough to keep both receivers productive by fantasy standards, and Diggs carries injury concerns, as well. See what you can find for him on the trade market.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: New Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has established a rapport with DJ Chark early on, and that relationship has helped the wideout put up some impressive games against the Titans and Chiefs. Even so, Chark only averages six targets per game and has done most of his damage against middling pass defenses. With the Broncos, Panthers and Saints coming over the next three weeks, Chark could see a steep drop in productivity.

John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills: John Brown has become a nice flex option for fantasy teams in the early weeks thanks in large part to matchups with the Jets, Giants and Bengals defense. A much tougher part of the Bills schedule begins this week, starting with the Patriots and the No. 1 defense against wide receivers.

Trade-call hotline:

Trade Godwin/Aaron Jones for Leveon Bell? Full PPR. Have Lindsey/Chubb/Eckler/Gordon on bench with Evans/Cooks at WR. Would pick up Christian Kirk or Emmanuel Sanders with my open spot â Caleb White (@Caleb_White99) September 23, 2019

Stick with Aaron Jones and Chris Godwin. Jones hasn't killed it through three weeks, but the Packers have played three of the top defenses from a year ago and face fewer top units in the coming weeks. His productivity should surge accordingly. Meanwhile, Le'Veon Bell has struggled with the Jets to match his past efficiency and reach the end zone (one score through three weeks). It doesn't help that opposing defenses don't fear Luke Falk, who will start at quarterback until Sam Darnold recovers from mono.

Stefon Diggs and James Connor and Iâll get Keenan Allen and Tarik Cohen â Mateo Diana (@FrostyMatgodYT) September 24, 2019

I'm all for this. I wrote earlier about my concerns regarding Diggs' opportunities (or lack thereof) in the current iteration of the Vikings offense and included James Conner in the "trade away" category last week. I also suggested trading for Keenan Allen in that article, and he went on to have the biggest statistical game of his career. The Chargers play the Dolphins this week, so expect another big game from Allen.

Should i trade evan engram and matt breida for dissly and derrick henry? My running backs right now are Barkley, C.Thompson, Breida, and M. Gordan â Steven barrios (@Stevenbarrios16) September 25, 2019

I'd pass. Evan Engram looks like one of the best tight ends in fantasy while Matt Breida can at least fill a flex spot after the 49ers come back from their bye. Derrick Henry has reached the end zone four times already this season, but he remains an inefficient runner with limited upside as a receiver (Week 1's 75-yard catch-and-run notwithstanding). When the touchdowns dry up, he won't seem so appealing.

Should I trade away Ingram for Hopkins? PPR, 2rb/3wr/superflex.



My lineup would be:



Mahomes

Fournette

Ekeler

M. Thomas

Hopkins

Godwin/D. Robinson

D. Watson

K/DST â Jesse Tatum (@JesseRTatum) September 24, 2019

The Trade Calls column has championed Mark Ingram all season, but landing DeAndre Hopkins for him is good value. Your roster will look a little thin at running back afterward, but you can always deal from your deeper positions (quarterback and wide receiver in this case) if needed.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH