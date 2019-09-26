NFL makes DraftKings first official daily fantasy partner

The NFL announced Thursday that it is partnering with DraftKings to make the company its first-ever official daily fantasy partner.

The partnership includes "exclusive sponsorship of the daily fantasy sports category with access to NFL branding and more" across DraftKings' platforms, according to a press release announcing the agreement.

"This is a defining moment in the industry, and we are thrilled to become the first daily fantasy sports partner to enter into a formal relationship with the NFL," DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said. "Throughout our discussions with the League, it was evident we share a common vision around the future of fan engagement, and we are excited to continue on this unique journey with the NFL as our Official Daily Fantasy Partner."

DraftKings has a player base of over 11 million globally and nearly 90 percent of all DraftKings' customers have participated in an NFL daily fantasy contest.

"Daily fantasy football has been a tremendous vehicle for fans of all types to deepen their engagement with the NFL," Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships, said. "We're thrilled to partner with DraftKings, a clear leader in the daily fantasy space, as they continue to innovate and provide our millions of fans additional ways to interact with and enjoy the NFL."