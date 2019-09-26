NFL selects DraftKings as official daily fantasy partner

The National Football League (NFL) and sports technology and entertainment company DraftKings Inc. today announced a landmark partnership to make DraftKings the first-ever Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the League. This distinctive deal includes exclusive sponsorship of the daily fantasy sports (DFS) category with access to NFL branding and more across DraftKingsâ suite of DFS products and content platforms.

DraftKings' partnership with the NFL aims to further enhance the customer experience around the sport that has proven to be by far the most popular, both domestically and abroad, with nearly 90 percent of all DraftKings customers having played in an NFL daily fantasy contest.

"This is a defining moment in the industry, and we are thrilled to become the first daily fantasy sports partner to enter into a formal relationship with the NFL," said Jason Robins, Chief Executive Officer at DraftKings. "Throughout our discussions with the League, it was evident we share a common vision around the future of fan engagement, and we are excited to continue on this unique journey with the NFL as our Official Daily Fantasy Partner."

"Daily fantasy football has been a tremendous vehicle for fans of all types to deepen their engagement with the NFL," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. "We're thrilled to partner with DraftKings, a clear leader in the daily fantasy space, as they continue to innovate and provide our millions of fans additional ways to interact with and enjoy the NFL."

As part of the agreement, the NFL and DraftKings will collaborate on a variety of content and product offerings that fans can engage with on the DraftKings DFS app, as well as integrations across NFL Media properties. The DraftKings-NFL partnership does not include any promotional rights for sports betting.

Since launch in 2012, DraftKings has become the global leader in daily fantasy sports and has continued to optimize and evolve product offerings to meet the demands of tech-savvy sports fans. With a player base of over 11 million globally, the DraftKings community has access to a variety of complementary game modes where fans can potentially earn millions of dollars in real-money prizes during each week of the NFL season.

The DraftKings fantasy platform offers a number of ways for fans to play, including:

» DK Leagues, fully-customizable private contests for customers who prefer to compete alongside friends or colleagues.

» Showdown, contests designed to construct salary-based lineups for single-game matchups

» Classic DFS, the original daily fantasy experience that requires players to draft a team across multiple games by selecting positional players from the available pool while remaining under the designated salary cap.

DraftKings daily fantasy contests are available on the web at www.draftkings.com and also available for mobile download on iOS and Android. For official NFL news, live game video and highlights, schedules, stats, scores and more visit nfl.com or download the official app of the NFL.