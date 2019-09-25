George Kittle, fellow 49ers take over WWE Smackdown

There are wrestling fans. There are wrestling superfans. And then there's that next level occupied by George Kittle.

The Pro Bowl tight end lives for pro wrestling -- as a few fellow 49ers found out when they accompanied him to WWE Smackdown LIVE at San Francisco's new Chase Arena.

There's a lot to unpack from Kittle and Co.'s wild night. Buckle up.

Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started their evening with some adult beverages and some stunning People's Eyebrows:

Kittle, complete in full vintage garb, then went backstage to deliver his favorite impression:

Big E found Kittle and the Niners back at their seats. Xavier Woods soon joined. A New Day hip swivel happened:

Niners tight end George Kittle getting down with Big E! pic.twitter.com/VHRasaLDKB â SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) September 25, 2019

Reminder: Kittle stuck around Florida after his last college game just to attend a WWE event. He hurriedly left a 49ers postgame press conference last year to get to WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

So it was a pretty fun time for Kittle. And it got even better when one Dwayne Johnson popped up in his Twitter mentions.

Tweets from The Rock? A 3-0 record? It's a great time to be George Kittle right now.