George Kittle, fellow 49ers take over WWE Smackdown

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

There are wrestling fans. There are wrestling superfans. And then there's that next level occupied by George Kittle.

The Pro Bowl tight end lives for pro wrestling -- as a few fellow 49ers found out when they accompanied him to WWE Smackdown LIVE at San Francisco's new Chase Arena.

There's a lot to unpack from Kittle and Co.'s wild night. Buckle up.

Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started their evening with some adult beverages and some stunning People's Eyebrows:

Kittle, complete in full vintage garb, then went backstage to deliver his favorite impression:

Big E found Kittle and the Niners back at their seats. Xavier Woods soon joined. A New Day hip swivel happened:

Reminder: Kittle stuck around Florida after his last college game just to attend a WWE event. He hurriedly left a 49ers postgame press conference last year to get to WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

So it was a pretty fun time for Kittle. And it got even better when one Dwayne Johnson popped up in his Twitter mentions.

Tweets from The Rock? A 3-0 record? It's a great time to be George Kittle right now.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0