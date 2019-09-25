DDFP: Week 4 red challenge flag picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith to preview the Week 4 games! The guys quickly get into the Zaxby's Fresh Takes segment about which young quarterback from the 2018, 2019 or 2020 draft would you trade Baker Mayfield for (6:45)? Then, they poke fun at Eddie Spaghetti's tweets over Notre Dame's loss to Georgia (20:30) and react to Melvin Gordon preparing to report to the Chargers (23:53). Lastly, Shek and Money round out the show with their Week 4 Red Challenge Flag picks (27:42)!

