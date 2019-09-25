Matt Nagy peeved with Cohen over locker room stream

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is in hot water with his head coach.

Following the Bears' Monday night win over the Washington Redskins, Cohen live-streamed a video on Instagram from the team's locker room, which included showing guard Kyle Long undressed at his locker.

On Wednesday, Matt Nagy expressed his displeasure over Cohen's move.

"Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]," Nagy said, via ESPN. "First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened.

"I think it's something that you need to do is you learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

It's unclear if the team will punish Cohen for the ill-advised decision.

The NFL prohibits players from posting on social media 90 minutes before kickoff until after the post-game locker room is open to the media.

Cohen's situation calls back to mind the 2016 playoffs when then-Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown used Facebook to stream the locker room following a postseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The live video caught coach Mike Tomlin using an expletive to refer to the New England Patriots, the Steelers next opponent.

The lesson here is no good comes from players live streaming in the locker room after games.