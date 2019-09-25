NFL UK Statement

We continue to focus on the impact on NFL fans who purchased tickets for this year's London Games through Thomas Cook. Unfortunately, NFL UK has not received any details on ticket purchasers from Thomas Cook, nor has NFL UK received payments for any tickets sold by Thomas Cook. NFL UK is unable to offer refunds on any tickets, travel or accommodations purchased through Thomas Cook. Customers should contact their credit card issuer or travel insurance for further information about refunds.

Customers may also wish to contact ABTA (https://www.abta.com/news/thomas-cook-group) for further information about their rights.

Fans who have purchased tickets via Thomas Cook for any of the 2019 London Games, and have their email booking confirmation, can request the opportunity to re-purchase tickets from NFL UK via the game-specific email addresses below, depending on which game they purchased tickets for.

Customers must submit the email booking confirmation they received from Thomas Cook, along with the following information:

Full Name (lead booker only)

Email address

Contact telephone number

Thomas Cook booking reference

Volume of tickets purchased

Price band of tickets purchased

All requests are subject to verification by NFL UK of the original purchase. Once verified, customers will be contacted by ticketing representatives.

October 6: Chicago Bears vs Oakland Raiders, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - TCRaiders@nfl.com

October 13: Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - TCBuccaneers@nfl.com

October 27: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams, Wembley Stadium - TCRams@nfl.com

November 3: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium - TCJaguars@nfl.com

Emails containing the required information must be sent by 11.59 p.m. on Friday, September 27 for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium games, and by 11.59 p.m. on Friday, October 4 for the Wembley Stadium games. NFL UK will be unable to process any emails submitted after the deadlines.