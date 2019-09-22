Neil Reynolds Week 4 Power Rankings

Pre-Week 4 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

The Evil Empire continues its reign of tyranny over the NFL galaxy with the Sith Lord's prodigy looking better than ever at 42. Next up is a trip to a far-flung corner of space known as Buffalo. No problem.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Patrick Mahomes is historically great, his receivers are deep and dangerous and these Chiefs can score points for fun. Rinse and repeat every week...until they meet the team ranked above them!

3. Los Angeles Rams

What Super Bowl hangover? Did we really expect anything less than a stellar coaching job out of Sean McVay? This team is going to be just fine and will be there or thereabouts come January.

4. Dallas Cowboys

It was too easy to judge the Cowboys properly against the Miami Dolphins. But it was encouraging that both running backs - Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard - topped the 100-yard rushing mark.

5. Green Bay Packers

This defense is proving itself week in and week out now. And how about the additions of pass-rushers Preston and Za'Darius Smith? They combined for five sacks and a forced fumble last week.

6. Baltimore Ravens

There should not be too much shame in losing on the road at Arrowhead. This is an exciting team that will win many more than they lose this year and they are the AFC North front-runners.

7. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a work in progress at quarterback but that development is proving exciting to watch. The defense is one of the better units in the league and this could be a wild card team in the AFC.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Feed the monster. Dalvin Cook needs to be in the 20 to 25-carry range every week and that should result in 30-pass days for Kirk Cousins and not 50-attempt outings. Ground and pound, Minnesota.

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. The 49ers are another team powered to early season success thanks to their defense. The Niners survived five turnovers last week to advance to 3-0 and that was down to strong defensive play.

10. New Orleans Saints

Road wins don't come much more satisfying than the one recorded by the Saints in Seattle. It was a total team win with touchdowns coming on offense, defense and special teams.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Whisper this quietly...the Colts might be just fine without Andrew Luck at the helm. Offensively, this looks a complete unit with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. The defense is an early worry.

12. Chicago Bears

The Bears showed signs of offensive life in their Monday night demolition of Washington. And we already know their defense is elite. They remain a true playoff contender in the NFC.

13. Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is sending us regular reminders that he is an absolute stud and a positive sign for the Texans this past weekend was the waking of JJ Watt, as he recorded his first two sacks of 2019.

14. Detroit Lions

The Lions have taken advantage of two banged-up teams in back to back weeks in the Chargers and the Eagles. But you still need to get the job done and Matt Patricia's men have shown the necessary grit.

15. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson provides occasional moments of brilliance but the Seahawks have also shown us in shaky home games against Cincinnati and New Orleans that they are a middle-of-the-pack team.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

I remain convinced that these Eagles can ride deep into the NFC playoffs. That is the power of quarterback Carson Wentz. But they are just so banged up at the moment they are in survival mode.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Another 300-yard passing day from Philip Rivers and another day where the Chargers conspire to somehow lose a game. It must be frustrating for the veteran quarterback but it is nothing new.

18. Cleveland Browns

Hang in there, Cleveland fans. This was always going to be a tough start to the year but this talented team needs to stick together and ride it out. Baker Mayfield could play better, though.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

It is very early in his tenure under center in Jacksonville, but I am just starting to wonder if Gardner Minshew II is going to keep Nick Foles on the bench when healthy. Stranger things have happened.

20. Carolina Panthers

I wonder if Panthers ownership is thinking about a complete re-boot from head coach down to quarterback? If that was in the back of David Tepper's mind, Kyle Allen has given him something to think about.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph subbing for Big Ben is not the problem for this team. James Conner is getting nothing going on the ground and the defense makes splash plays but gives up too many yards.

22. Tennessee Titans

This offensive line cannot welcome the suspended Taylor Lewan back quickly enough. They are giving up way too many sacks and are sliding in the wrong direction after a big Week 1 win.

23. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons certainly seem to make big plays and score a lot of points once they are already behind in games. The loss through injury of Keanu Neal - again - is a body blow to the defense.

2. New York Giants

This is a pretty big jump in the rankings for a Giants team that could still have lost to Tampa Bay last week. But I was hugely impressed with Daniel Jones at QB and want to see what he does next.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are still things to be positive about with these Bucs. Jameis Winston to Mike Evans is a thing again and Todd Bowles is getting a great deal out of a defense, on paper, that is not exactly loaded.

26. Cincinnati Bengals

The latter stages of Cincinnati's loss at Buffalo reminded me that this team should be giving the football to Joe Mixon as often as possible. Even then it might not be enough with Andy Dalton at QB.

27. Denver Broncos

Much has been made of no sacks and no turnovers for the defense through three games. But it should also be noted that Joe Flacco is not playing great either. Philip Lindsay is a stud, though.

28. Oakland Raiders

The Raiders came out all feisty and in your face in beating the Broncos. But they seem to have worn themselves out and the Autumn Wind has gone from gale-force down to a gentle breeze.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Whenever I see Kyler Murrary in action I think I';m watching Kevin Hart playing quarterback. This slender, narrow-shouldered passer should not be on the receiving end of eight sacks in a game.

30. Washington Redskins

With the season close to being flushed down the toilet and with empty seats in their thousands, I see no reason why Washington would not turn to Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. It's time.

31. New York Jets

Three quarterbacks in three weeks has not helped the Jets or head coach Adam Gase and that is a pretty reasonable excuse for such a miserable start. That said, Gase's seat is warming.

32. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have been outscored by 117 points through three games and that is the most for any team in the Super Bowl era. They're making Miami's 1-15 team of 2007 look like a vintage unit.