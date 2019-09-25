Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson among Players of the Week

One start, one win, one piece of hardware for one of the six recipients of Player of the Week awards for Week 3.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading Big Blue to a 32-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Making his first start in place of Giants legend Eli Manning, the No, 6 overall pick completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 336 passing yards and was responsible for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in leading New York back from an 18-point halftime deficit on the road. Jones was 5-for-7 on the Giants' game-winning drive, but faced with a fourth-and-game, the rookie's legs got the job done. Jones scampered for a 7-yard game-winning rush TD with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter to seal the Giants' first victory of the season and his first award as a professional footballer.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for leading his team to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Watson completed 73.5 percent of his pass attempts for 351 yards and three scores in the victory, without throwing an interception. Down 17-7 at halftime, Houston scored 21 unanswered points on three consecutive drives in the second half in Carson, Calif., in part thanks to Watson's play. This is the QB's second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award of his short career.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Green Bay's free-agent acquisition enjoyed a breakout game during the Packers' 27-17 win over the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field. Smith terrorized Joe Flacco and the Broncos offense, sacking the quarterback three times and forcing a fumble. This is the fifth-year player's first award of any kind in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The 33-year-old veteran wreaked havoc in Jacksonville's 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football," contributing three of the Jags' nine sacks of Marcus Mariota. It was Campbell's third game with at least three sacks. This is the defensive lineman's third Defensive Player of the Week honor in his 12-year career.

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In New Orleans' 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Morstead down four of his six punts inside Seattle's 20-yard line. The 11-year veteran also averaged a net of 52.0 yards and smacked a long of 64 yards in the victory. This is his third NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor and his first since 2009, when New Orleans last won a Super Bowl.

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The rookie out of Stanford punted seven times in New England's 30-14 win over the New York Jets, downing five kicks inside Gang Green's 20-yard line. Bailey also hit a long of 58 yards. It is the first-year's booter first NFL honor.