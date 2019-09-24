Help Nelson Agholor find this viral Philly hero, Eagles critic

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

Nelson Agholor wants to turn his biggest critic into his biggest fan.

The WR invited Hakim Laws, a fan who went viral over the weekend for his simultaneous neighborhood heroics and Agholor shade, to the Eagles' next home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

You've seen Laws' video by now. The only thing that'd make it more Philly is if if Swoop, Gritty, and the Phanatic were fighting over a Wawa cheesesteak in the background:

What an absolute tone change. Laws goes from hero of Philadelphia to disgruntled Eagles fan in mere seconds.

The interview and reaction caused 'Unlike Agholor' to trend on Twitter. Credit the Eagles wideout for taking the high road after a game he admits wasn't his best.

That's pure class from Agholor. Here's hoping the Internet does its job and makes his gesture a reality.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0