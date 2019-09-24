Help Nelson Agholor find this viral Philly hero, Eagles critic

Nelson Agholor wants to turn his biggest critic into his biggest fan.

The WR invited Hakim Laws, a fan who went viral over the weekend for his simultaneous neighborhood heroics and Agholor shade, to the Eagles' next home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

You've seen Laws' video by now. The only thing that'd make it more Philly is if if Swoop, Gritty, and the Phanatic were fighting over a Wawa cheesesteak in the background:

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL â Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

What an absolute tone change. Laws goes from hero of Philadelphia to disgruntled Eagles fan in mere seconds.

The interview and reaction caused 'Unlike Agholor' to trend on Twitter. Credit the Eagles wideout for taking the high road after a game he admits wasn't his best.

I left plays out there that I know I couldâve made and will make going forward, tough loss that hurts a lot because I know how hard we played. I will be better and as a team we will be better moving forward. â Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 16, 2019

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game



Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT â Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

That's pure class from Agholor. Here's hoping the Internet does its job and makes his gesture a reality.