Falcons hosting veteran safeties with Keanu Neal out

The search for a new safety has begun for the Falcons. With Keanu Neal again lost for the season, Atlanta is working out a pair of veterans Tuesday.

Free agents George Iloka and T.J. McDonald have a shot to earn a roster spot in ATL, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

Iloka was released just last month by the Cowboys. The eighth-year veteran appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings in 2018 but recorded just 16 tackles as a reserve. McDonald was released by the Dolphins in August after recording a career-high three interceptions for Miami last season. Either player would have big shoes to fill after Neal tore his Achilles this past Sunday against the Colts.

Atlanta was in a similar spot a year ago when Neal tore his ACL in the season opener. Damontae Kazee took over for the 2017 Pro Bowler and tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. Kazee has been playing nickel during the first three games of this season.

Perhaps a move back to safety is in the cards.

Here is other injury news we're tracking Tuesday:

1. An MRI confirmed Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe tore ligaments in his ankle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. There is no surgery planned for now but Beebe will be re-evaluated in a week, Pelissero added.

2. Chargers tight end Virgil Green has a good chance of playing Sunday at the Dolphins after suffering a minor groin injury, Pelissero reported, via a source. Green has assumed a starting role in Hunter Henry's absence.

3. The Colts are working out safety Marcus Gilchrist on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The ninth-year veteran registered 58 tackles last season for the Raiders. Malik Hooker is also having his meniscus trimmed, Rapoport added.