Bears' Taylor Gabriel suffers concussion vs. Redskins

In the midst of his superb showing on "Monday Night Football," Taylor Gabriel's momentum was suddenly halted by injury.

The Chicago Bears receiver exited Monday night's game against the Redskins and headed to the locker room after a seven-yard rush with 3:48 left in the third quarter. The Bears later confirmed that Gabriel suffered a concussion on the play.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced during his post-game press conference that Gabriel has entered the concussion protocol.

Gabriel was in the midst of an incredible game prior to the injury: six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scores came in the first half, making him only the 35th player in NFL history with three receiving TDs in a first half, per Bears PR.

Before Monday, Gabriel had never scored three touchdowns in a game. The receiver scored just two all of last year.