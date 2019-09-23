Bears' Taylor Gabriel (concussion) out for rest of 'MNF'

Taylor Gabriel has been ruled for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Redskins.

The Chicago Bears receiver exited the game and headed to the locker room after a seven-yard rush with 3:48 left in the third quarter. The Bears later confirmed that Gabriel suffered a concussion on the play.

Gabriel was in the midst of an incredible game prior to the injury: six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scores came in the first half, making him only the 35th player in NFL history with 3 receiving TDs in a first half, per Bears PR.