Bears RT Bobby Massie out vs. Redskins with vertigo

Chicago will be without its starting right tackle on "Monday Night Football."

Bears tackle Bobby Massie was listed among the team's inactives ahead of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins. He did not appear on the injury report this week.

The Bears confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Massie is ill. Sources told Garafolo that Massie is dealing with vertigo.

Massie has started at right tackle in both of Chicago's games this season and started all 46 regular-season games he's played with the Bears since joining the organization in 2016.

Behind Massie on the depth chart is Cornelius Lucas, a sixth-year player who has just eight career starts to his name. He logged just nine special teams snaps in Chicago's first two games.

Chicago also has Rashaad Coward and Ted Larsen among its O-line reserves.