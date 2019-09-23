Who is the Week 3 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Daniel Jones, New York Giants The quarterback passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns for a 112.7 passer rating in the Giants' 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones also added two rushing touchdowns, becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards, pass for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a single game since 1970.

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars The quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes (63.9 percent) for 204 yards, two touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 108.2 passer rating in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys The running back had 103 rushing yards on 13 attempts (7.9 avg.) and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Pollard became the first rookie running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a single game this season.

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers The linebacker recorded a team-leading 11 total tackles and two fumble recoveries vs. San Francisco.