Cardinals cut WR Michael Crabtree after one month

The Michael Crabtree era in Arizona is over.

The Cardinals released the veteran receiver on Monday after just over a month with the club.

Crabtree signed with the club on Aug. 21 after spending the bulk of the offseason without a team. Crabtree received $500,000 in his signing bonus and will eventually earn $1.75 million in total, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Inactive for Arizona's season opener, Crabtree played 30 combined snaps in the Cardinals' last two games, totaling just four catches on five targets on 22 yards.

Arizona will survive without him. The Cardinals, who run four-wideout sets on 62.2 percent of plays, barely had any room for the 32-year-old receiver, with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd and rookie KeeSean Johnson set to carry the corps into Week 4. Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are also on the Cardinals' roster.