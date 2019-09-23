Injuries: Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared to do cardio

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to have Alshon Jeffery back on the field this week.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters he's "hoping" the wideout will play on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeffery left Week 2's game with a calf injury and missed practice all last week.

Pederson also added that they're still getting more information on cornerback Ronald Darby's hamstring injury.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Monday:

1. New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) has not been medically cleared yet but can start doing cardio. Darnold went through tests Monday and will undergo further testing, per Gase. The QB said per the team's site that the next step is for his spleen enlargement to go down. He's seen progress but it's not quite where it needs to be. Darnold will visit with doctors next Monday.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) and receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) are all trending in the right direction for the Eagles game, added Gase.

2. Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is suspected to have a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. He's getting an MRI to confirm. Wolfe was carted off the field during their loss to the Packers on Sunday.

3. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, a key part of their depth on defense, suffered a knee injury and is getting it checked out today, Rapoport reported. He'll have an MRI.

4. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be out 4 to 6 weeks because of a high ankle sprain, per Rapoport. Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Barkley's injury but did not specify a timeline.

5. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot) has been ruled out for Week 4's game against the Texans. Kyle Allen will start at QB again.

6. The Atlanta Falcons' worst fears for safety Keanu Neal were confirmed: He suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Colts and will be out for the remainder of the season, Rapoport reported.

7. Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday that receiver Allen Hurns is in concussion protocol and on his way back to Miami. Hurns was hospitalized Sunday after sustaining the injury during the Week 3 road loss to the Cowboys.

8. Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said wideout A.J. Green will not play against the Steelers Monday Night and doesn't expect him to practice this week. Taylor added that Green is turning in the right direction and progressing.