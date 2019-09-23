Injuries: Eagles hopeful Jeffery can play vs. Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to have Alshon Jeffery back on the field this week.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters he's "hoping" the wideout will play on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeffery left Week 2's game with a calf injury and missed practice all last week.

Pederson also added that they're still getting more information on cornerback Ronald Darby's hamstring injury.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Monday:

1. Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is suspected to have a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. He's getting an MRI to confirm. Wolfe was carted off the field during their loss to the Packers on Sunday.

2. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, a key part of their depth on defense, suffered a knee injury and is getting it checked out today, Rapoport reported. He'll have an MRI.

3. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be out 4 to 6 weeks because of a high ankle sprain, per Rapoport. Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Barkley's injury but did not specify a timeline.

4. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot) has been ruled out for Week 4's game against the Texans. Kyle Allen will start at QB again.

5. The Atlanta Falcons' worst fears for safety Keanu Neal were confirmed: He suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Colts and will be out for the remainder of the season, Rapoport reported.