Earl Thomas promises Ravens-Chiefs rematch

The Baltimore Ravens couldn't keep Patrick Mahomes from exploding once again, giving up 23 straight points to the reigning NFL MVP in the second quarter. Ultimately, the Ravens fell 33-28 to the highflying Kansas City Chiefs.

After the loss, Ravens safety Earl Thomas was resolute that a rematch was coming.

"We're going to see them again," he said, via the Baltimore Sun. "And this tape is going to be everything to me."

The Chiefs aren't on the Ravens' schedule the rest of the way, meaning if Thomas' rematch is to happen, it'd come in the playoffs if both teams make it that far.

When Thomas and the rest of the Ravens' staff looks at the film, they'll be kicking themselves for missed opportunities. Several penalties cost Baltimore points, including a horse-collar tackle by Matthew Judon that set up K.C.'s first TD. The Ravens' D also had a bust on an 83-yard touchdown from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman

"Defensively, I thought there were a couple of plays I wish we could have back. A couple of penalties I wish we could have back as well," said safety Tony Jefferson, whose pass-interference penalty wiped out a third-quarter interception by Brandon Carr. "But at the end of the day, we've got to play better, play more sound, play more fundamentally sound. It's Week 3, so get back to the drawing board 2-1, and I still think we're in great shape. I still have faith in everybody in our locker room, and we just go from there."

There are some things the Ravens could look at and know they did well, including harassing Mahomes early and forcing three punts to open the game. But that's the danger in facing the Chiefs and Mahomes: at any moment they can explode and relegate all the positive work to ruins.

If there is a playoff rematch, Thomas and Co. know they'll have to be better to take down Mahomes. Merely good isn't good enough.