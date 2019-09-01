Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Gameday Guide

Everything you need to know about the 2019 NFL London Games

TICKET INFO

You can collect your tickets from the Ticket Collection Point at the Paxton House Ticket Office which is located at the North West corner of the stadium. Ticket office opening hours are as follows:



Sunday 6th October (2pm BST until half time)



Please bring the bank card you purchased the tickets with, your order confirmation and valid photo ID.

For all ticket queries, in the first instance, please return to your point of purchase. Ticketmaster and On Location are the official sales agents for the 2019 NFL London Games. For Ticketmaster queries, please visit help.ticketmaster.co.uk prior to Gameday. If you have purchased via a team, you will need to contact them directly. If you purchased through any other unofficial channels, queries will need to be addressed by the seller.

View the levels of the stadium HERE.

TRANSPORT ADVICE

There are 4 main stations we advise you to travel to:

Tottenham Hale

Seven Sisters

Northumberland Park

White Hart Lane

By tube you can take the Victoria Line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale and then walk to the stadium

Abellio Greater Anglia national rail services will stop at Northumberland Park before and after the game in addition to calling at Tottenham Hale.

Supporters travelling from East London and Essex should if possible change at Stratford station.

Alternatively, you can travel from Liverpool Street on the London Overground service to White Hart Lane station.

If you are travelling from north of the stadium there are services arriving into Northumberland Park and White Hart Lane.

Finally you can make your way to Alexandra Palace or Wood Green and book a Rail and Ride service.

On October 6 the last train times are as below.

Victoria line to central London - 23:35

Northumberland Park to Stratford - 23:12

Northumberland Park to Liverpool Street - 23:44

Northumberland Park to Bishops Stortford - 00:14

Northumberland Park to London Stansted Airport - 23:39

White Hart Lane to Cheshunt -23:37

White Hart Lane to Enfield Town - 23:52

White Hart Lane to Liverpool Street Overground stopping service - 23:42

White Hart Lane to Liverpool Street non-stopping Overground and Abellio trains - 23:47 to 00:19

Please visit the Tottenham website for updated service timetables as additional trains will be running on gameday.

For up-to-date travel news, check tottenhamhotspur.com/nfl

Click on the below image to view our gameday guide.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

NFL runs a strict Clear Bag Policy and there are no bag storage facilities available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or the surrounding areas. Please check the NFL Clear Bag Policy in advance of Gameday. For full details please visit nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy

CASHLESS

No need to be weighed down this Gameday! Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (including the Store) is a fully cashless venue. All major contactless debit and credit cards with chip and pin can be used for purchases under 30 GBP. Mobile and wearable payments are also accepted, these methods support high value contactless payments.

SHOP

Want to avoid the queues on Gameday? Click and Collect by midnight on Thursday 3rd October from europe.nflshop.com and you can collect any purchases on Gameday from the dedicated collection point on Park Lane Square. If you have any queries regarding click and collect, please contact customer.services@fanatics-intl.com.

Not sure what you're after? The Tottenham Hotspur Store will be selling a wide range of NFL merchandise including jerseys, clothings, hats and much more and will be open from Friday 4 October, with the grand opening taking place on Saturday 5th October.

Head to Tottenham High Road and browse the wide range of merchandise during the following times:

Saturday 5th October (Grand Opening) - 10am-6pm

Sunday 6th October - 10am-10.30pm

Monday 7th - Saturday 12th October - 10am-6pm

Sunday 13th October - 8am-8pm

WIFI

WiFi is available throughout the stadium. Simply select the Wi-Fi network named 'Stadium_Guest' in your phone's settings that will then bring up a registration page - once you have accepted the terms and conditions for using the Wi-Fi, you are then automatically connected.

FOOD AND DRINK

There are a number of food and drink outlets available within the stadium offering an array of options to suit all tastes. Check out the food and drink section within the NFL One Pass app for more information.

ACCESSIBILITY

If you have any queries regarding accessibility at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, please email access@tottenhamhotspur.com

We advise you to travel by public transport as there is no parking (including accessible parking) available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. No pets are allowed in the stadium except for assistive purposes i.e. Guide Dogs.

ONE PASS APP

Be sure to download the NFL One Pass App, the only place you can enter for the chance to win the ultimate Gameday experience! You and a guest could win a locker room tour or a sideline experience.

NFL One Pass is bundled with all the information you need to make the most of your day with us. You can find out more about food and drink offerings, see the Gameday schedule, check out the Stadium map and much more. And if you don't find what you're after, just Ask Vince, who is on hand to answer all your Gameday queries. Visit nfl.com/uk/onepass to register.

ATTENDING WITH CHILDREN

There are plenty of activations around the stadium for children (or big kids!) to get stuck in to. Keep your eyes peeled as you head to the stadium.