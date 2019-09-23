McCourty on Pats' defense: Belichick will find the flaw

Bill Belichick has had some good defenses in his two decades coaching the New England Patriots. None had done what his D did to the New York Jets Sunday in a 30-14 win.

Facing a mono-ridden Gang Green offense led by quarterback Luke Falk, the Pats surrendered just 105 total yards of offense, 69 passing, 36 rushing. It's the fewest yards allowed by the Patriots in 347 games under Belichick, including playoffs -- the five closest performances all happened between 2003 and 2006, per NFL Research.

Sunday marked the first game in the Belichick era that the Patriots have held an opponent to fewer than 70 pass yards and fewer than 40 rush yards. The Patriots have allowed 17 points through the first three games of the season (T-6th-fewest in Super Bowl era) -- fewest in Patriots' franchise history (previous low was 33 in 1979).

More impressive, the defense hasn't given up a single touchdown. In Week 1, they held the Steelers to 3 total points. Last week, they shut out the woeful Dolphins. Sunday, the Jets scored their 14 points on special teams and defense.

Despite the near-perfect defensive start to the season, veteran Devin McCourty knows Belichick will pick at nits.

"If you ever sit in a Bill Belichick meeting, don't worry. He'll find it," McCourty said of defensive flaws, via NESN. "So we'll come in here tomorrow and he'll have it broken down. Whether it's run technique, whether it's pass-rush games up front, leveraging coverage, depth on the safeties on the half-field, on the middle. All of those fundamentals he'll have down."

Boasting the best secondary in the league to start the season, with shutdown corner Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty and underrated young CBs in Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson, along with safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, the Pats can smother passing attacks. Jamie Collins' return (seven tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, one pass defended Sunday) provides flexibility and playmaking from the linebacker spot.

Through three games, there isn't a weakness to be seen. But Bill will find one.

"I think we've played good team defense at times," Belichick said. "There's still things we need to work on and be a little more consistent at, things we can definitely coach better, but our players have prepared well. The communication has been good."

Surely behind closed doors, Belichick will point out the opponents the Pats have shut out are a combined 0-9 to start the season and have put up some of the worst offensive performances in the league outside of their tilts with New England.

Regardless of who they faced, not giving up a defensive touchdown through three weeks is impressive no matter how you slice it.