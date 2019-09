A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap every game of Week 3 including the highly anticipated Ravens-Chiefs game (02:23), Matt "The Flowers" third win in a row (23:24) and the beginning of the Daniel Jones era. (44:18). Oh, Sunday night sad emoji. (1:15:28)

