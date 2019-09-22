'Epic in Miami' voted as top moment in Chargers history

The Los Angeles Chargers are celebrating their 60th season this year and to help mark the anniversary Bolts faithful voted on the top moment in team history.

It should surprise no Chargers fan that the top moment, announced during halftime of Sunday's game against the Texans, was the "Epic in Miami."

The "Epic in Miami", of course, was the Chargers' thrilling overtime win over the Miami Dolphins in the 1981 Divisional Round.

That game had everything. The Chargers jumped out to 24-point lead in the first quarter only to see Don Shula's Dolphins to switch to a backup quarterback and roar back to tie the game in the third quarter.

Don Coryell's record setting offense under future Hall of Fame QB Dan Fouts traded punches with Miami from there as two sides finished regulation tied at 38 after the Chargers blocked a potential-game winning kick.

Rolf Benirschke then nailed a 29-yard field goal attempt to send the Chargers to the AFC title game.