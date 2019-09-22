Le'Veon Bell's message to haters: 'Enjoy it now'

To the haters, Le'Veon Bell has a message: Enjoy the Jets' travails for the time being, but make sure you can still be heard when the fortunes are reversed.

Bell has been a workhorse for New York as much of the talent around him has fallen to the wayside due to injury or illness if you're the starting quarterback. Along the way, the Jets have gone 0-3 and been outscored, 70-33; the latest setback a 30-14 defeat in New England on Sunday.

Not long after, Bell vented on social media and delivered a message of hope and perseverance to the Gang Green faithful.

all you haters, enjoy it for now..just donât go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, Iâll remember, weâll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor! â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

& all of the fans, we need you! More than ever, donât give up on this team..just keep believing weâll get this ship turned around & sailing in the right direction! Weâll give it our ALL and weâll be back after the bye..we love you all & we appreciate all your support, itâs NEEDED â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

On a frustrating Sunday against the archrival Patriots, the Jets' offense mustered just 105 yards. Bell had the majority of it, rushing 18 times for only 35 yards, picking up all but one of the Jets' rushing attempts on the day. In the passing game, he had a team-high four catches for 28 yards.

With starting QB Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) still taking his meds, Gang Green on its third QB in three games and the likes of linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams out, the Jets struggles have been rooted in injury.

Obviously the insults that come with a winless start have taken their toll, as well.

Bell has done everything in his power with 56 carries for 163 yards and 20 receptions for 121 yards on the season; his production no doubt as frustrating as the Jets' fortunes.

Just three weeks into the season, it's already been a long year for the Jets, but their newest star seems to be in for the long haul and ready to turn things around.