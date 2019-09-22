Giants RB Saquon Barkley hurts ankle vs. Buccaneers

Saquon Barkley's afternoon was sidetracked by injury.

The New York Giants star running did not his team's resoudning come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. The team ruled him out before the start of the second half.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Barkley will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the severity of his ankle injury. Giants coach Pat Shumur did not have an update on Barkley's status after the game except to say he should have more information Monday.

Barkley was seen wearing a boot on his right foot on the sideline during the second half.

After falling awkwardly on a six-yard reception near New York's sideline, Barkley was helped into the locker room supported by two team trainers.

At the time of his departure, Barkley had just 10 rushing yards on eight carries and 27 receiving yards on four receptions.