Bad news for the Atlanta Falcons.

Safety Keanu Neal suffered an Achilles injury in the second quarter of Atlanta's 27-24 loss to the Colts and did not return. No word on the extent of the injury.

Neal was carted off the field and was visibly upset and in pain. Just when things couldn't get worse, he drew a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing his helmet.

This is horrible news for the fourth-year pro. He missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the season opener.