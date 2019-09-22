Colts WR T.Y. Hilton suffers quad injury vs. Falcons

T.Y. Hilton's first-half touchdown came with a steep price.

Hilton appeared to suffer a leg injury following his 4-yard TD grab at the end of the first half of Sunday's win over the Falcons. Hilton quickly was escorted into the locker room after the play and subsequently was ruled out after halftime with a quad injury.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters after the game that Hilton aggravated a quad injury he had been dealing with throughout the week, per the The Athletic. Hilton also told reporters that the team medical staff held him out of the second half to prevent the quad injury from becoming a tear.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said the medical staff ruled him out for the second half because "they didn't want me to tear (the quad)." â Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 22, 2019

The loss was a big blow for a Colts team that raced out to a 20-3 lead after two quarters largely based on the connection between Hilton and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Hilton had eight receptions for 65 yards on 10 targets before the injury, and Indianapolis hung on in the second half for a 27-24 win.

Hilton entered the day with his availability in doubt due to the troublesome quad.