Steelers WR Donte Moncrief inactive vs. Niners

Donte Moncrief has gone from starter to inactive in a week.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers receiver would be inactive this week versus the San Francisco 49ers after two rough outings to open the year, per a source informed of the decision, and Moncrief was on the official inactive list.

Moncrief had three receptions for seven yards on a whopping 10 targets in Week 1 against the New England Patriots and struggled to hang on to the ball. Last week versus Seattle, his lone target went through his hands for an interception early in the third quarter. Moncrief was benched thereafter.

This week that benching turns into street clothes during Sunday afternoon's game.

The Steelers telegraphed the move this week with rookie receiver Diontae Johnson saying coaches told him he'd be starting from "here on out." With Moncrief out, Pittsburgh will roll with Johnson, James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster as their top three targets.

In Mason Rudolph's first start, the Steelers will ride a young receiver corps that should prove more dynamic that the version with Moncrief stealing snaps.