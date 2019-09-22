Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy officially active vs. Ravens

Shady is ready for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

LeSean McCoy is officially active for K.C. after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old was a full participant in practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

McCoy has generated 104 yards on 22 carries and four receptions for 12 yards through two games after joining Andy Reid in Kansas City following his release from Buffalo.

With starter Damien Williams officially out due to a knee injury, McCoy should see his workload increased in Week 3 in a huge game with potential AFC playoff implications. Sixth-round rookie Darwin Thompson also should see an uptick in snaps Sunday.