Antonio Brown tweets he's done playing in NFL

Antonio Brown isn't done causing a stir, but he's apparently done with football.

On Sunday morning, Brown -- two days after he was released by the New England Patriots -- tweeted that he would "not be playing in the NFL anymore."

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! â AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown's tweet, in part, states "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we see if the NFLPA hold them accountable."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the "tweet also implies" the Patriots will not pay Brown his roughly $9 million signing bonus or the remainder of his nearly $1 million base salary. Pelissero added that Brown's Raiders contracts contains offsets, so anything the Patriots pay would decrease Oakland's obligation, which the team says Brown voided.

Earlier Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that though Brown earned two game checks, the first check of $5 million of his signing bonus was due this coming Monday. And the belief from all parties was that the team would withold the money and likely force Brown to file a grievance for the money he believes was guaranteed.

The NFL has now conducted interviews with two women who have accused Brown of sexual assault.

The initial accusations, from Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor, come in a civil suit and claim Brown twice assaulted her before he raped her.

As Rapoport reports, settlement talks with Taylor were underway when Brown signed with the Patriots and the team's belief is that the receiver's failure to divulge that altered his ability to play -- hence the reasoning behind them withholding his check.

Brown's release followed the revelations of a second accuser, who was hired to paint a mural in Brown's Pittsburgh home in 2017, that he made unwanted advances to her. Text messages presented to Sports Illustrated display Brown questioning the allegations of the second accuser and encouraged those in a group text to investigate her.

Following Brown's initial Sunday morning tweet regarding not playing anymore, the now former wide receiver known for his controversial social media presence sent out myriad other tweets, including past screen grabs dealing with others who have dealt with sexual assault allegations.

This is the latest in the dramatic 2019 timeline of Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March. During his brief stay in Oakland, Brown filed two helmet grievances and dealt with frostbitten feet due to not wearing proper footwear in a Cryotherapy machine. Taking to Instagram to express his displeasure with Raiders GM Mike Mayock finding him for missing team activities, Brown later reportedly confronted Mayock at a practice. He would then ask for his release via social media and the Raiders cut him on Sept. 7. On the same day, the Patriots signed him.

Fifteen days later, Brown has seemingly announced he's done playing in the NFL.