Injuries: Colts' T.Y. Hilton expected to play vs. Falcons

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadricep) and running back Marlon Mack (calf) are both game-time decisions but there is optimism that both will work out well and are active today, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hilton has 12 receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Mack has rushed for 225 yards on 45 carries and scored one touchdown.

The Colts (1-1) play host to the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) today.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games:

1. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, who tweaked his ankle last week, is a game-time decision but there is optimism that he starts today and will have a big role against the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell Rapoport.

2. Despite battling a foot injury, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who has emerged as a top target for Lamar Jackson, is expected to play against the Chiefs, according to Rapoport.

3. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (back) was listed as questionable but is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals, a source tells Rapoport.

4. Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (groin) is expected to play against the Denver Broncos, according to Rapoport. Head coach Matt LaFleur had previously said Graham "looked good" in practice.

5. Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who hurt his ankle last week, is listed as questionable but expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Rapoport.

6. Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee), listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rapoport.

7. The Philadelphia Eagles are already without wide receiver DeSean Jackson (groin) and fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf) is a longshot to play, sources tell Rapoport. Jeffery didn't practice all week, though the team may give him the chance to work out pregame to see if he can play.

8. The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) and left tackle Taylor Decker (back) both have a good shot to play against the Eagles, per Rapoport.