Cowboys' Robert Quinn debuts against old squad

It's a return, it's a debut and it's a reunion all rolled into one game for Robert Quinn.

Coming off a two-game suspension, Quinn will play for the first time for the Cowboys when he lines up against his former team, the Dolphins.

It's a situation and an atmosphere the 29-year-old veteran is downplaying however.

"I realize, don't try to make things more than what it is," Quinn told reporters earlier this week, via NBCDFW.com. "Me just coming back, the team's been doing well. I'm just coming back, trying to contribute as best as I could and not try to let this team down in any way, shape or form. I don't want to overwork myself, overhype myself."

While healing up from a broken hand suffered in training camp, Quinn was serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Now, he looks to settle in with an undefeated Cowboys squad facing the last team he played with, the Dolphins. However, the winless Dolphins hardly resemble the 2018 team Quinn lined up with.

"A lot of the guys are gone," Quinn said, via USA Today. "It's kind of crazy what's going on. I kind of broke it down like this way: I think coach [Brian] Flores is doing his thing, same thing [Raiders coach Jon] Gruden's doing. He's putting his team together. However you want go about it, that's how he's going about it. He's got I don't know how many first-round draft picks already. It's probably not great. I'm not in the building so who cares. Again, he's the head coach. He can do what he wants."

One new face is Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen, who will start for the first time with Miami.

Quinn will look to get after Rosen as the Cowboys aim to improve their pass rush, which has tallied just two sacks over the first two games and glares as one of the few weaknesses for the team.

Quinn had 6.5 sacks in 2018 (his lone season with the Dolphins) and hasn't produced a double-digit sack tally since 2014. However, as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Saturday's Good Morning Football Weekend, Quinn switched things up with some offseason training after forgoing such avenues in the past.

Besides that, he's been biding his time, waiting for his return to the field, bracing for his Cowboys debut and awaiting a reunion with his old franchise.

"It's a little weird sitting at home watching it versus being on the sideline or actually in the middle of the action," Quinn said. "All I could do is just sit back and keep my blood pressure down, I guess."