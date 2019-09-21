Roundup: Browns LB Christian Kirksey (chest) to IR

When linebacker Christian Kirksey sustained a chest injury on Monday night in the Browns' win over the Jets, it was feared to be serious.

On Saturday, Cleveland confirmed the severity, as the team placed Lindsey on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, rookie linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. was promoted from the practice squad.

In Kirksey's absence, Mack Wilson will get starting reps.

It's an arduous turn for Kirksey, who missed nine games last season due to injury. In two starts so far this year, Kirksey tallied 11 tackles.

Now, Kirksey will miss a minimum of eight games and is eligible to return on Nov. 24 against the Dolphins.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Saturday:

1. Green Bay Packers starting guard Lane Taylor (bicep) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. The team also announced the signing of offensive lineman Adam Pankey from the Titans' practice squad.

2. The Atlanta Falcons promoted punter Matt Wile to their active roster a day removed from announcing punter Matt Bosher (groin) would be out on Sunday.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they have promoted wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster and placed offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve.