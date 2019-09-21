Roundup: Bears K Eddy Pineiro (knee) questionable

With a Monday night matchup against the Washington Redskins looming, the Chicago Bears are dealing with a surprising injury to kicker Eddy Pineiro (right knee).

"Let's just see where he's at, I'm going to be on the cautious side with him," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Saturday. "I think we'll be OK. We just gotta see how it goes the next couple days."

Nagy said Pineiro sustained the injury on Friday in the weight room and he's currently questionable for Monday.

Also questionable are safety Eddie Jackson (shoulder/knee) and offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip), who were limited and did not practice Saturday, respectively. Nagy said they were on maintenance schedules.

Tight end Trey Burton (groin) was also limited and is questionable. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (oblique) is also questionable and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand) is out.

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) once again on Monday and quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula) and linebacker Cassanova McKinzy (hip) are also out.

Defensive end(knee) and cornerback(knee) are questionable.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Saturday:

1. When linebacker Christian Kirksey sustained a chest injury on Monday night in the Browns' win over the Jets, it was feared to be serious.

On Saturday, Cleveland confirmed the severity, as the team placed Lindsey on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, rookie linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. was promoted from the practice squad.

In Kirksey's absence, Mack Wilson will get starting reps.

It's an arduous turn for Kirksey, who missed nine games last season due to injury. In two starts so far this year, Kirksey tallied 11 tackles.

Now, Kirksey will miss a minimum of eight games and is eligible to return on Nov. 24 against the Dolphins.

2. Green Bay Packers starting guard Lane Taylor (bicep) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. The team also announced the signing of offensive lineman Adam Pankey from the Titans' practice squad.

3. The Atlanta Falcons promoted punter Matt Wile to their active roster a day removed from announcing punter Matt Bosher (groin) would be out on Sunday.

4. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they have promoted wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster and placed offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve.

5. Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

The Lions also announced they signed WR Marvin Hall to the active roster from the practice squad and they released WR Chris Lacy and signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.