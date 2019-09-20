Week 3 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 3 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 14 Sunday games.

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Falcons: OUT: P Matt Bosher (right groin).

Colts: OUT: LB Darius Leonard (concussion), DE Jabaal Sheard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), RB Marlon Mack (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (rib).

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Ravens: OUT: CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Brynden Trawick (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (foot), DT Patrick Ricard (back).

Chiefs: OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), RB Damien Williams (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB LeSean McCoy (ankle).

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Panthers: OUT: S Rashaan Gaulden (groin), T Brandon Greene (neck), LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring), QB Cam Newton (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Greg Olsen (back), DE Kawann Short (shoulder).

Cardinals: OUT: G Lamont Gaillard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jonathan Bullard (hamstring), CB Chris Jones (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hand, hamstring).

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Bengals: OUT: DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB B.W. Webb (forearm), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion); DOUBTFUL: DE Carl Lawson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G Michael Jordan (knee), T Andre Smith (groin).

Bills: OUT: CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), TE Tyler Kroft (foot, ankle), RB Devin Singletary (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Corey Thompson (ankle).

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers

Broncos: OUT: T Ja'Wuan James (knee), RB Andy Janovich (pectoral), LB Joseph Jones (triceps); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), LB Todd Davis (calf).

Packers: OUT: LB Oren Burks (chest), G Lane Taylor (biceps); DOUBTFUL: DE Montravius Adams (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder), TE Jimmy Graham (groin), WR Jake Kumerow (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (hamstring).

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Lions: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), T Taylor Decker (back), DE Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), S C.J. Moore (heel).

Eagles: OUT: RB Corey Clement (shoulder), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), T Jordan Mailata (back); DOUBTFUL: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist).

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (wrist), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle).

Chargers: OUT: TE Hunter Henry (knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Michael Davis (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: K Michael Badgley (right groin).

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Rams: OUT: TE Tyler Higbee (chest); QUESTIONABLE: G Austin Blythe (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (back).

Browns: OUT: LB Christian Kirksey (chest), T Kendall Lamm (knee), TE David Njoku (concussion, wrist), S Damarious Randall (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Morgan Burnett (quadricep), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (foot), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), DE Chris Smith (not injury related), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring).

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys

Dolphins: OUT: S Reshad Jones (ankle), WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf); QUESTIONABLE: DE Charles Harris (wrist), LB Trent Harris (foot), S Bobby McCain (shoulder).

Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE: WR Tavon Austin (concussion), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), WR Michael Gallup (knee), LB Luke Gifford (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (knee), S Xavier Woods (ankle).

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

Saints: OUT: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), DT Sheldon Rankins (achilles), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle).

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: C Ethan Pocic (neck), CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Tre Flowers (ankle), S Tedric Thompson (hamstring).

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giants: OUT: WR Cody Latimer (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Bennie Fowler (hamstring).

Buccaneers: OUT: LB Devante Bond (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (ankle), QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder), LB Devin White (knee).

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Jets: OUT: QB Sam Darnold (illness), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf); DOUBTFUL: LB C.J. Mosley (groin), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee), DT Quinnen Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (ankle, hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hip), S Rontez Miles (hip), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), CB Brian Poole (groin), G Brian Winters (shoulder).

Patriots: OUT: RB James Develin (neck); QUESTIONABLE: LB Shilique Calhoun (not injury related), T Marcus Cannon (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (calf), TE Matt LaCosse (ankle).

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

Raiders: OUT: WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (knee), LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder, knee), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT P.J. Hall (illness), S Lamarcus Joyner (groin), DT Corey Liuget (knee).

Vikings: OUT: CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Barr (groin), G Pat Elflein (knee), LB Ben Gedeon (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee).

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

Steelers: OUT: LB Anthony Chickillo (foot), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee), LB Vince Williams (hamstring).

49ers: OUT: RB Tevin Coleman (ankle), WR Jalen Hurd (back), T Joe Staley (fibula), WR Trent Taylor (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DE Nick Bosa (ankle), DE Dee Ford (quadricep), S Jaquiski Tartt (toe), S Jimmie Ward (hand).