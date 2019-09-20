Browns TE David Njoku placed on IR with broken wrist

The Cleveland Browns will be sans David Njoku for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Friday that their starting tight end will be placed on IR after suffering a broken wrist in Monday night's game against the Jets.

Njoku left the game in the first quarter following an awkward fall that resulted in the wrist injury and a concussion.

In his third season with the team that drafted him 29th overall in 2017, Njoku was expected to help round out the Browns' high-powered offensive attack and be a solid option for Baker Mayfield.

Through the first two games of this season, Njoku tallied four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.

With the 23-year-old TE out of the lineup, the team will look to six-year veteran Demetrius Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown to pick up the slack.

In a corresponding move, the Browns have claimed Juston Burris via waivers. The former Oakland Raiders safety spent six months with the Browns this past offseason before being released on Sept. 1. He joined Oakland on Sept. 13 and was released Thursday. In 38 career games, Burris has recorded 28 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and 11 special teams tackles.