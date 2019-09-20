Roundup: Eagles' DeSean Jackson out vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter Week 3 without their top deep threat.

Coach Doug Pederson announced Friday that DeSean Jackson would miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a groin injury.

After getting off to a blazing start in Week 1 with two 50-plus-yard touchdowns, Jackson played just nine snaps in Week 2, per Next Gen Stats, after suffering the injury.

Jackson missing Sunday's tilt isn't a surprise, as the receiver missed practice all week. The question is how long the injury will keep Jackson out. With a Thursday night game versus Green Bay on the docket next week, the 32-year-old might miss multiple games.

Jackson's absence will wipe out Carson Wentz's best deep threat once again, something the Eagles struggled with all last season.

As for the other injuries to pass-catchers Philly is dealing with, Pederson said he's still holding out hope that wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) will be able to go Sunday. Neither has practiced this week. If both join Jackson sitting out, Wentz's pass-catching corps will be a shell of what it was in Week 1.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Friday.

1. Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is still up in the air as to playing on Sunday after coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR that there was "Nothing new at this point. We're kind of in a holding pattern. We'll see how he gets through today and take it into the weekend."

McDermott added tight end Tyler Kroft's ankle injury wasn't as severe as initially thought.

2. The Cleveland Browns have promoted cornerback Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad, they announced on Friday. In corresponding moves, the Browns waived running back Elijah McGuire and signed cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr.

3. New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Friday that linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) would not practice. Also, Brian Poole (groin) was injured during Thursday's practice and will be limited on Friday.