Antonio Brown meets with media for first time since allegations

Antonio Brown met with reporters Thursday for the first time since he signed with the New England Patriots last week and allegations of sexual assault against the receiver were made public in a federal lawsuit.

Brown answered four questions in the Patriots locker room for roughly a minute.

"I'm super grateful to be here," Brown said when asked if he remains in good standing with the NFL to play Sunday against the Jets. "I'm thankful to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I've got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up, but I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys."

Brown's accuser, Britney Taylor, met with league investigators Monday as the NFL ramps up its investigation into the allegations against Brown. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that it currently appears Brown will remain eligible to play this Sunday.

Brown deflected when asked if he has heard anything from the league as it regards to his availability.

"Appreciate that question," Brown said. "I'm just here to just focus on ball and look forward to getting out there in the home stadium with the team."

On Thursday, Nike confirmed to NFL.com that Brown is "not a Nike athlete" following a report from The Boston Globe that AB had lost his shoe deal with the company.

Rapoport reported Wednesday that that due to a statute of limitations, Brown will not face criminal charges in Pittsburgh for the first of three sexual assault allegations cited in the lawsuit, two of which allegedly occurred in Florida. Brown is also accused of raping Taylor in May 2018 in Miami, according to the lawsuit.

Brown was asked what has it been like transitioning to life in New England amid the allegations.

"Well, it's football," Brown said. "I'm grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here, you know to be the best for the team. So, every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I'm preparing to give these guys my best."