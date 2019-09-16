Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 3

Each week through the 2019 season, former NFL defensive back and current BBC analyst Jason Bell will highlight five things to look out for that weekend. Watch Jason twice a week on the BBC.

Here are some key things to look out for in Week 3.

1) Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes

These are two of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. This is the future, the new wave of quarterbacks. One thing we're seeing with both of these two guys is how important coaching is in the NFL. They both have great staff that have managed to orchestrate schemes that fit around their talents. We saw this with Mahomes winning the MVP last year, but right now we see this with Lamar Jackson and what they have designed for him and his skill set. He's looking really good, he's reading defenses very well and you see that because he's throwing the ball in between the hashes where there is a lot of traffic. I want to continue to see his growth, it should be a good day for him. But there's nobody like Patrick Mahomes right now, he's the best. Who gets the win? This is tough. I'm going on a limb and I'm going to say Baltimore Ravens win this game because their defense is outstanding and they're at home. Kansas City are still trying to work out their defense but when they face each other later in the season, Kansas City will win.

2) The Patriots defense is looking scary

It's no surprise that the Patriots are good on defense, it's just a surprise that they are good this early. They usually get better as the season goes on, as they kind of figure out their identity. Belichick always figures out how his players are doing that year. But for them to start this fast, it's shocking and scary for the rest of the NFL. What they do a good job on is man coverage. Their defensive backs are really flexible because of this and they can move around wherever they need to be. Their front seven defensive line and linebackers all have a couple of different skill-sets meaning they can keep the same guys on the field for all three downs. They're just playing phenomenal right now. Their cornerback Stephon Gilmore is arguably the best cornerback in football at the moment. He gives you a lot of flexibility, you can shut down another team's number one receiver. They're just playing at such a great pace. If they can maintain this and stay healthy, I hate to say it, but you're looking at the best team in football.

3) Daniel Jones makes his debut for the New York Giants

We all saw this coming; the writing was on the wall. Obviously because of what he did this pre-season everybody was really pumped up about what he can do and hoping he'll win some games for the New York Giants. However, is this not a good week to start. They are going against a Todd Bowles defense in Tampa Bay. Bowles is a great defensive coordinator and he shows a lot of different looks and pressures. That always impacts a young quarterback who hasn't seen a lot. All that pressure, coming from different directions and confusing the coverage in the back. It never works out well for young quarterbacks. This is going to be a difficult game for him but let's put him in a position where he's going to see some difficult things to set him up for the future. I don't think it's going to go well, but you've got to put a young guy out there so he can get experience.

4) Can the Packers keep their strong defensive showing going?

Green Bay's new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has been known to have success in this league. They did a good job in the off season and free agency window to really improve their defensive line and their linebacker core. Those were things they needed to get better at. They have an all-star corner in Jaire Alexander and, just like with the Patriots, you need a guy like him that you can depend on to shut down another team's number one receiver. This defensive front for Green Bay is really good, new and improved. They're playing a lot of the defense so it's showing they have depth which is what you need as the season goes on.

5) Trades in and possibly out?

The trade with Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers, it makes sense. This guy is a top talent and nowadays in football your safety is your chess piece which you can move around a lot. The Steelers aren't going to re-sign Sean Davis because they're not happy with him. Now they have a guy which they're comfortable with that can play the safety position. They're not going to do what Miami was did, which was playing him in a bunch of different positions. They are going to play him at deep post safety. Overall, it's a good trade for Pittsburgh, especially with big Ben out, you've really got to tighten up on defense and they've done that.

Jalen Ramsey - where will he end up? Players today can let it be known that they're not happy because when you are that good there is a market for you. And there is definitely a market for Jalen Ramsey. He's probably the most athletic corner in the NFL. There are plenty of teams that would like him, one that comes to mind is the Philadelphia Eagles. They have a big-time issue at corner so a team like that would love to get him in. The Jags are asking for a lot for him, so we'll see what happens but the market for him is deep.