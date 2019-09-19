Myles Garrett rejects notion he's dirty: 'That's not me'

Myles Garrett leads the NFL in sacks. He also leads it in penalties. By the end of the week he could be leading in fines as well.

Garrett, though, rejects the notion that he is a dirty player.

"I know who I am and the guys within these walls know who I am and that's not me," he said, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "I'm not going to do anything to try and hurt this team or take out any player outside the rule book. I'm just going to keep playing this game the way it's supposed to be played and that's violently but passionately."

That violence and passion got the best of Garrett on Monday night, per the officials. The Browns' third-year defensive end was flagged four times against the Jets, including twice for roughing the passer. The latter instance saw him hit Trevor Siemian high and then land on him. Siemian tore ligaments in his ankle on the play and will miss the remainder of the season. It partly overshadowed Garrett's dominant, three-sack performance.

"You don't want to put anybody out for the season," he said. "It's their job and it's something that you don't do unless you love it, and you don't want to take that away from anybody. I hope he comes back faster and stronger than he ever has and I wish the best for him."

A week ago, Garrett was fined $10,527 for striking Titans tight end Delanie Walker across the facemask. His two roughing calls could cost him another $42,115. Garrett, who has a league-high five sacks, said he wouldn't mind extra attention from the officials.

"Uh, I hope so," he said. "I could get some (offensive) holding calls too. I'm pretty sure it could (work in his favor), but I'm just going to try to finish violently but also within the rules, make sure I get the guy down and try to strip the ball from him, nothing late or anything illegal."

Thus far he hasn't always been able to do both.